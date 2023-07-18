Cinegy to Highlight New Features and Eco-Friendly Solutions at IBC2023

Cinegy GmbH, has announced that during IBC2023 it will be showcasing media solutions that deliver rich functionality and address environmental concerns.

During IBC2023 in September 15 to 18 at its stand 7.A01, the provider of software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout, said that it will be showing a ultra-optimized software stack that offers clients very low energy consumption.

Drawing on the benefits of its partnership with Supermicro, Cinegy said it will be demonstrating this by running a staggering 256 channels of HD playout using Cinegy Air software from a single 4RU server. With a power consumption of around 1500W, that equates to consumption of less than 6W for per complete playout channel, a huge reduction in carbon footprint.

In addition, Cinegy said it is delivering huge performance in a compact form with the Micro OBVAN demonstration. That demo shows a complete four camera broadcast system fitted in the trunk of a Microlino car. The Microlino is a tiny electric town car, only 2.5m long and weighing just 500kg. Its trunk is a tiny 230 liters, yet Cinegy has put all the hardware and software for production and delivery into it, including 5G connectivity, drawing power from the Microlino’s traction batteries.

“Our goal when developing all our products has been to create high functionality in very compact software,” said Jan Weigner, managing director of Cinegy. “Delivering high performance with the minimum of processor resources makes for high availability systems in a low physical footprint, but it also means that the continuing costs of running the installation – including power and air conditioning – are also minimized.”

“We can all see the catastrophic damage that climate change has wrought,” he added, “and our very efficient software is playing its part in minimizing the carbon footprint.”

The company also stressed that IBC2023 will see the introduction of enhanced functionality across all of Cinegy’s key products, including Cinegy Air multi-channel playout, Cinegy Multiviewer and Cinegy Capture for ingest.

These continuing enhancements reflect the company’s continued close relationships with broadcasters and media enterprises around the world who rely on Cinegy software. The greatly enhanced subtitling capabilities in Cinegy Air, for example, were developed in response to a requirement from a major French broadcaster, the company explained.

Cinegy will also be showing a new tool, Cinegize, which provides remote control of graphics and broadcast equipment with features that are critical for broadcast applications: frame accuracy, color fidelity and low latency.

Cinegize can connect over any fabric, across a room or across the world. It is standards-based, so can use encapsulated data streams like SRT for remote connectivity, and for high bandwidth streams it can use the Cinegy Daniel2 codec providing very high quality, right up to lossless.

“We see Cinegize as a utility,” Weigner said, “which is why we are making it available free of charge. It is open, so you can use it to access any suitable software on any remote device, but we hope that in time users will recognize the need to organize and manage the content, which is where our solutions excel.”

“The media market grows ever more crowded and competitive,” Weigner added. “Our products are designed to scale with the user, whether that is the need to move from HD to 4k or even 8k, or the need to add more channels and sub-channels, or the need to link remote workers and locations with rapidly growing content stores.

“At IBC we look forward to talking these issues through with the many visitors from around the world,” he continued. “We are catching the visitor’s eye with demonstrations like the complete OBVAN in my Microlino, and a single box running 256 HD channels – or 64 Ultra HD, or eight 8k – but the importance of IBC is having the time to talk through solutions in detail, showing how we can match users’ expectations, on premises, in the cloud, and across multiple locations.”