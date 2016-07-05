ChyronHego Names Steffenberg VP, Worldwide Customer Support

MELVILLE, N.Y.—A.J. Steffenberg is the latest addition to the ChyronHego staff, as the company appointed him vice president of worldwide customer support. Steffenberg will be responsible for “bringing best practices and procedures for customer support” to the company’s global technical teams, according to ChyronHego’s press release.

A.J. Steffenberg

Prior to coming on board ChyronHego, Steffenberg worked with Avid Technology, leading a direct and indirect global training organization. He also served as a critical situation manager for IBM’s software group.

Steffenberg will report directly to ChyronHego President and CEO Johan Apel.