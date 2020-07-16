ChyronHego Hires Michael Harris as Senior Director of Sales, Strategic Accounts

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego has appointed Michael Harris as senior director of sales, strategic accounts. He will be responsible for managing and growing strategic accounts in the United States with a focus on major networks.

Harris joins ChyronHego from Vizrt and has held sales and management positions over the last two decades including roles at Harris Corp., Data Direct Networks, Avid Technology, Pinnacle, Dalet Digital Media Systems and BroadStream Solutions.

ChyronHego President and CEO Ariel Garcia said Harris is an “industry expert with remarkably deep experience in selling graphics workflows and editing solutions to the broadcast industry.”

The company said Harris will help clients identify their goals, challenges, threats and aspirations to implement solutions that address both their business and technical requirements.