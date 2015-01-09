ChyronHego Appoints Rickard Öhrn as Chief Operating Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego announced the appointment of Rickard Öhrn as chief operating officer. Öhrn brings a 20-year career in executive-level business management to ChyronHego, where he is responsible for the company’s global operations and business growth in EMEA. Öhrn is based in Stockholm and reports directly to ChyronHego President and CEO Johan Apel.



Prior to joining ChyronHego, Öhrn served as CEO of Research and Analysis of Media, a research and marketing firm for the media industry with close to 1,000 customers in 17 countries. As CEO, he led the business to achieve a 20 percent profit margin. Prior to RAM, Öhrn served as chief operating officer for Svenska Tracab AB, a ChyronHego partner at that time and a specialist in real-time digital player-tracking technology for arena-based sports. He also previously founded and served as CEO of two Swedish management consulting firms, Novocap Management and Borneo Management Consulting, and was CEO and founder of Active Time Investment Ltd., a Hong Kong-based investment firm that established the first online poker gaming site in Russia.



He holds a degree in French from the Université de Savoie in France and a degree in Economics from Lund University in Sweden, and has completed courses in marketing and project management from Sweden’s RMI Berghs School of Advertising and Marketing.

