Chyron Announces New Sales Exec



MELVILLE, N.Y. - Chyron has announced the appointment of their newest senior account executive of sales for the west coast.



Christina Thomas has been named to head up the company’s sales team for that region of the United States with the task of building and executing strategic sales plans. Her territory includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Alaska and Wyoming.



Thomas’ experience includes roles in broadcast sales and television news production and journalism. She most recently served as West Coast area manager for Digital Broadcast, and previously as a newscast producer for KBAK-TV.



“We are pleased to welcome Christina to our U.S.-based sales team,” said Bruce Levine, vice president of North American sales at Chyron, in a press release. “Her ability to forge customer relationships and break into new markets — combined with her extensive contacts on the West Coast — will be invaluable in her new role here at Chyron.”



