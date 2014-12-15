Christy King Named COO of Levels Beyond

DENVER – Levels Beyond announced the hiring of a new chief operating officer. Christy King, former vice president of technology research and nine-year veteran of Zuffa LLC, the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship.



King brings over 25 years of production and media workflow experience to Levels Beyond, creator of media management software, Reach Engine. The Denver-based company found King to be a hands-on executive, who came up through the ranks of documentary films, news production, and live sports television, bringing an in-depth understanding of how live and pre-recorded media is created and distributed.



In the last year, Levels Beyond has taken on the challenge of integrating media management systems with NHL and NASCAR, numerous stateside sports teams and European Pro leagues.



In addition to her years with the UFC, she was also a commercial and documentary producer, Web developer, editor and writer. She is also chief technology officer of her own mobile startup, VidLasso.