Chris Shaw Tapped as Global Sales Manager for Linear Acoustic

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance announced that TV industry veteran Chris Shaw joins as global sales manager for Linear Acoustic, overseeing all U.S. and international Sales.

Most recently executive vice president of Sales and Marketing for Cobalt Digital, Shaw is intimately familiar with Linear Acoustic’s loudness management and control technology and will be instrumental in helping broadcasters address the subject of loudness.

“Receiving the opportunity to work within The Telos Alliance is gratifying,” Shaw said. “I am eager to be able to use my skillset to engage and support Linear’s impressive global presence.”