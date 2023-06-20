Charles Kerman Joins BeckTV as Senior Engineer
In the new role, Kerman will handle all aspects of larger BeckTV projects from inception to completion
AUSTIN, Texas—Systems integrator BeckTV has announced the hiring of Charles Kerman as a senior engineer.
In the new role, BeckTV said that Kerman will handle all aspects of larger BeckTV projects from inception to client hand-off. Besides serving as the single point of contact with clients, Kerman will be responsible for managing schedules, design, on-site resources, vendors, general contractors, equipment lists, and commissioning of the systems within a project.
"Charles is a video subject matter expert and astute master of technology with experience in every step of the media supply chain, which is a big win for BeckTV clients," said Paul Kast, BeckTV's vice president NY region and senior engineer. "With Charles at the helm of a project, clients can be assured not only that things will run smoothly, but that they'll get expert advice and execution for their media network, control room, or any other project."
In a career that spans decades, Kerman has held senior roles for an impressive list of broadcasters and engineering labs. Before joining BeckTV, Kerman was the director of engineering and technology at WPHL-TV (Nexstar) in Philadelphia.
He also spent nearly 20 years at CBS Corporation, first as affiliate systems manager and then as engineering director in broadcast distribution. He was the applications engineering director at Lucent Digital Video (now Imagine Communications), and he is credited with two patents, one for Matsushita (Panasonic) and another for Tektronix. Kerman holds a master's degree in electrical engineering with a concentration in digital signal processing from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
