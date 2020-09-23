CES 2021 Adds General Motors CEO Barra to Keynote Lineup

ARLINGTON, Va.—CES 2021 is filling out its speaker lineup, with the Consumer Technology Association announcing that Mary Barra, the chairman and CEO of General Motors, will present the opening keynote for the all-digital conference. As an all-digital conference, CTA says this will be the first time that CES keynotes can be viewed across the globe.

Barra, who has served as the CEO of GM since 2014, plans to detail GM’s strategy on advancing mobility for communities around the world, which begins with laying the foundation for an all-electric future.

“GM has proven itself as a global leader in using cutting-edge technology and engineering prowess to transform the future of mobility and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mary back to a unique, immersive CES and hear how GM is changing the world with electrification.”

GM has previously offered keynotes at CES in 2008 and 2016.

Bara joins a group of keynote speakers at CES that already includes Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. CES will update its keynote schedule as speakers are announced.

CES 2021 is going all digital for its next conference because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, billing this adapted conference as an immersive experience that will allow attendees to discover the latest technology from their homes and offices.