AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote at CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will offer a keynote during CES 2021. Dr. Su will present AMD’s vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions.

“Technology and innovation help us all respond to these rapidly changing times,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, in a statement. “As we reimagine CES 2021 and move to an all-digital experience, we look forward to hearing from Dr. Su as she highlights how AMD is working with other industry leading partners to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges. The advanced solutions and technologies introduced by AMD will undoubtedly redefine how we move forward as an industry.”

“AMD technology is at the heart of some of today’s most popular consumer products and services. As we push the envelope on performance, we expand what is possible in personal computing, gaming and online services and experiences,” said Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD. “I look forward to sharing exciting new technology developments at CES 2021, and what it will mean to the way we live, work, learn and play.”

Dr. Su has held the position of AMD president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and serves on the AMD Board of Directors. Prior to that she was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD’s business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for product strategy and execution.

This will be the first time the CES keynote series will be available in real time to registered attendees around the world. Dr. Su joins recently announced keynote speaker Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.