Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg to Deliver CES 2021 Kickoff Keynote

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association announced that Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg will deliver the CES 2021 kickoff keynote address. His keynote will discuss 5G as the framework of the 21st century.

CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement, "CES 2021 will digitally convene innovators and business leaders from around the world showcasing tech changing lives for the better on a global scale. Technology is not only connecting us to one another, but is providing solutions to many day-to-day challenges created by the pandemic and that innovation is helping us reimagine CES 2021. We welcome Hans Vestberg back to a new keynote stage and look forward to learning how Verizon's 5G platform will evolve a wide range of industries we all rely on every day."

"Verizon's keynote for CES will demonstrate the vital role that mobility, broadband and cloud—or the world's 21st century infrastructure—has played in connecting the world this year and how the accelerated shift to 5G is transforming every industry," said Vestberg in the press release. "This time in history is redefining the meaning of connectivity for consumers, industries and society as a whole—imagination is our only threshold."

Prior to assuming his role as CEO in August 2018 and the role of chairman in March 2019, Vestberg served as Verizon's chief technology officer and president of Global Networks from 2017, with responsibility for further developing the architecture for Verizon's fiber-centric networks.

CES 2021 will be held Jan. 11–14, as an all-digital experience, giving attendees a front row seat to the latest technology discussions and breakthroughs from global brands and startups launching their latest products.