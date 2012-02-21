CEI Hires Ed Milligan for Sales Division



NEWINGTON, VA: CEI Sales, a subsidiary of Ed Milligan has been hired as an account manager for CEI Sales, LLC, a subsidiary of systems integrator Communications Engineering, Inc. (CEI). Ed will lend his unique expertise in sales and management to manage CEI’s broadcast accounts.



“Ed’s experience and proven success in the broadcast industry makes him a valuable addition to our team. With his depth of knowledge and skills, we’re confident in Ed and having him on board further strengthens our commitment to providing reliable and high quality service and products to our customers,” said Larry Brody, President and CEO of CEI.



Milligan brings over 35 years of sales and management experience in systems integration, asset financing, studio, post-production, remote production and transmissions businesses. Prior to his appointment with CEI, Milligan was an executive for six years at Atlantic Video, a full broadcast production and post-production facility where he contracted CEI to rebuild the facility’s infrastructure. Previous to that, he worked with the Sony Electronics division for nine years where he managed the CEI client account, and then moved to Sony Financial Services for three years. Before Sony, he managed product distribution and systems integration for Professional Products.



“CEI is a powerhouse in delivering the best in comprehensive systems design, integration and service,” Milligan said. “Their attention to detail, practical technical experience and dedication to customer satisfaction is bar none and I am thrilled to be a part of the CEI team.”

