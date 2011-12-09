CEA Partnering With Startup America



ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) today announced its collaboration with the Startup America Partnership, an independent nonprofit entity launched at the White House in 2011 to help young companies succeed in order to accelerate job growth in America.



CEA will help advance the next-generation of innovative technology companies, giving Startup America entrepreneurs the opportunity to benefit from the activities of the nation's largest technology trade association. Startup America Partnership will also be a partner in the Eureka Park TechZone at the 2012 International CES, the world's largest technology tradeshow, where several Startup America Firms will exhibit.



"CEA and the Startup America Partnership share a commitment to supporting young, high-growth companies and innovation in America," said Gary Shapiro, president /CEO, CEA. "Through our policy efforts and our grassroots Innovation Movement, we have been working tirelessly to preserve an environment in America where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive. Through this partnership, we hope to support the companies that will help restore the American dream."



Located at The Venetian, the Eureka Park TechZone is designed to benefit budding entrepreneurs, fledgling start-ups, home grown innovation and small companies looking to gain footing in the consumer electronics industry.



