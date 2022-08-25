Cartoni To Feature New Encoding Addition To Fluid Head Lineup At IBC 2022

ROME—Cartoni Camera Supports has announced it will showcase newly introduced encoding for its lineup of professional fluid heads, including the Maxima, Master and Magnum, during IBC2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The addition gives the company’s range of heads the ability to track position and provide precise camera information for VFX production applications.

"We were pioneers when we made our first encoded-ready heads and are now pioneers in creating the new position-encoded e-series," said Elisabetta Cartoni, company president and CEO.

The e-Maxima, e-Master and e-Magnum encoded heads are the company’s latest response to the needs of visual effects creators. The e-series fluid head includes all of the features of Cartoni's premium heads for digital cinematography, the company said.

In addition, the e-series features extremely high-resolution direct sensing encoders in both the pan and tilt axis. The encoders render absolute positioning without re-calibrating at start-up, it said.

"We designed the e-Sensor head to track virtual environments more than 10 years ago. The e-Sensor was followed by the encoded Master Series and Magnum, which are mainly utilized in virtual production and sports,” said Cartoni. “Now that the evolution of VFX technology faces the growing need for motion-picture-precise data, we have expanded our encoding technology with the latest absolute encoders available on the market. These encoders have a reduced size and high resolution at 4 million counts per turn.”

Compatible with most 3D packages for real-time camera and scene movement in virtual sets and pre-visualization, the e-series is well-suited to insertion of 3D graphics in sports productions, it said.

Data is transmitted directly from connectors on the heads, or it can be processed and gathered with other metadata via a VR box programmed using major VFX industry protocols, it said.

The addition of encoding ability complements the premium line of Maxima fluid heads. The e-Maxima fluid heads are designed for digital cinematography. In contrast, the e-Master and e-Magnum fluid heads are custom-built for broadcast and OB production needs, the company said.

See Cartoni Camera Supports at IBC 2022 Stand 12.F31.