Carsey-Werner Productions To Be Inducted into NAB Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The National Association of Broadcasters announced today that Carsey-Werner Productions would be inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame during this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas. Principles Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner were behind hit shows such as “Roseanne,” “That 70s Show,” “The Cosby Show,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and others. The induction will take place during the NAB TV luncheon on Monday, April 11. “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hartman will emcee the event.



“Carsey-Werner Productions has created some of the biggest hits in television history,” said Marcellus Alexander, NAB executive vice president of Television. “Quality programming is the foundation on which free over-the-air broadcasting is built, and Carsey-Werner’s has been a leader in producing high quality content that resonates with viewers and stands the test of time.”



Carsey-Werner shows have won more than 20 Emmys and 10 Golden Globes, among other awards. In the past ten years, Carsey-Werner’s programming and distribution has reached more than 175 countries and brought in revenues amounting to roughly $3 billion.



Mary Hart is a Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee and the recipient of the American Women in Radio & Television’s Silver Satellite Award and Gracie Allen Award. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990, and is also a recipient of the NAB Education Foundation’s Samaritan Award, one of NABEF’s highest honors, presented for her work on behalf of several children's charities.



Previous NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include NBC Sports, Bob Newhart, Bob Barker, NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Regis Philbin, “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” Ted Koppel, “M*A*S*H,” “60 Minutes,” “The Today Show” and “Star Trek,” among others.

