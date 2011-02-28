Camera Corps Reports Strong Demand for Q-Ball



Camera Corps has reported strong demand for its Q-Ball camera system, citing new orders that already surpass 2010 sales figures.



The company sold a reported 120 systems last year, and claim orders for 2011 include 33 in the U.S., 36 in Australia, over 40 in Europe and 20 in South Africa. 80 units were used by Camera Corps for their coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg.



Outside broadcast and equipment hire companies in Europe have provided a large market for Q-Ball, as well as broadcasters in Moscow.



Australian company Cutting Edge, which provides various services for broadcasters, has a total of 36 Q-Balls in use. Cutting Edge productions include reality show “The Family,” which makes use of 24 systems plus eight Minizoom cameras. The Q-Ball’s small, 115mm diameter makes it ideal for acquiring reality show footage.



Q-Ball features a HD/SD robotic pan and tilt minicam with 360-degree rotation, 10x built-in zoom and optional 0.7x wide-angle lens adapter. The camera can accommodate up to four SDI-embedded audio channels.



