Camera Corps Appoints David Sisson



BYFLEET, Surrey, UK: Camera Corps recently hired David Sisson to its senior technical support team.



Sisson previously offered technical support to Camera Corps at World Cup and Winter Olympics events and during the production of reality shows including Big Brother, Fame Academy and I’m a Celebrity.



He graduated with a Higher National Diploma in electronics from Liverpool John Moores University in 1995 and began working with rigging and operating camera outfits before becoming a freelance camera technician in 2001.



Camera Corps founder and managing director Laurie Frost commented on Sisson’s unique skill set on the announcement of his employment.



“Most studio technicians are cable of working ‘by the book’,” Frost said in a press release. “With major sports, reality television shows and other real-world challenges, you have to content with human factors, extremes of weather connectivity issues and a whole lot more, all with a firm eye on the clock. David Sisson has proved a successful and resourceful freelance member of our technical crew over many years. He is a great problem-solver, even in tough conditions.”



