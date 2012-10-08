Calrec Opens California Office

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND —Calrec announced it has opened an office in Santa Clarita, Calif. to support customers in the western, southeastern, and south central United States and western Canada. The move is part of an expansion aimed at providing greater support in established and expanding markets. Calrec also recently expanded its operations in the United Kingdom and added a new office in the Asia-Pacific region.





Calrec has a long-established relationship with New York-based Studio Consultants, which supports Calrec’s customers in the eastern United States. Calrec’s California office will complement the SCI relationship and serve customers outside of SCI’s territory.



Calrec’s California office is located at 26330 Diamond Place in Santa Clarita. In addition to the sales and support teams already in place, Dave Lewty serves as regional sales manager. Jake Halverson is the customer support coordinator and the primary contact in the Santa Clarita office.

As a result of this new initiative, the relationship between Bexel and Calrec will change, with Calrec assuming sales and support responsibilities. Effective Nov. 30, Bexel will no longer represent Calrec sales and support efforts. The two companies will continue a close relationship via Bexel’s ongoing rental business. Bexel will retain stock of Calrec equipment as part of its rental inventory, and its relationship with Calrec will become similar to that of Calrec’s other customers.