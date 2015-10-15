Broadpeak Names Lavi North American Head of Sales/Business Development

RENNES, FRANCE—Nati Lavi has been appointed to the position of head of sales and business development in North America for Broadpeak. Lavi’s new role will be expand the presence of the content delivery network technology and live and VoD server provider in the U.S. and Canada.

Lavi joins Broadpeak from DataDirect Networks. He also previously held business development roles at Kasenna, Rayv and Bitband. He will be based out of Broadpeak’s U.S. office in New York.