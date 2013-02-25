Broadcasters Foundation to Honor Hearst’s Barrett

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America will present David J. Barrett, chairman and CEO of Hearst Television Inc., with its 2013 Golden Mike Award honoring exemplary service to the industry at a benefit gala on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.



The current voice of the San Francisco Giants on KNBR(AM) and former WBAL(AM) Baltimore Orioles sportscaster Jon Miller, will emcee the event, which will also feature presentations by talk show hosts Steve Harvey and Dr. Mehmet Oz, as well as a performance by singer and actress Darlene Love. At the gala, Barrett’s son Casey, who is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner, will pay tribute to his father.



Golden Mike winner and former president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations Alan Frank and Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television Inc., will also join the program.



The annual gala is the year’s top fundraiser for the foundation, which supports broadcasters who can no longer work due to a catastrophic event, illness or family circumstances.



Barrett joined Hearst in 1984 as general manager of the company’s Baltimore radio stations WBAL and WIYY(FM), later adding the title of general manager for the Hearst Radio Group, and for WBAL(TV) in Baltimore. He was named a vice president of the parent company and general manager of its broadcasting group in 1991, overseeing all Hearst-owned television and radio stations. As a director of Hearst Corporation, he is also a trustee under the will of William Randolph Hearst and a director of The Hearst Foundations.



Donations can be made as a personal gift to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity.



