Broadcast Pix Taps Techex as Distributor in Spain

Mica



BILLERICA, MASS. – Broadcast Pix has named Techex as its exclusive distributor in Spain. Techex, headquartered in Madrid, will handle sales, installation and support for Broadcast Pix integrated production switchers, like the Mica, virtual radio solutions, and replay and graphics systems.

“Techex has designed and installed a number of high-profile AV projects, and they provide the expertise that is demanded by our customers, who value our automated video production and radio solutions,” said Steve Ellis, CEO of Broadcast Pix.