Broadcast Pix Promotes Version 3.5 at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Broadcast Pix will herald the availability of its new Version 3.5 software. It adds a number of enhancements, including the cloud-based content access of its award-winning Flint integrated production system, to its Mica and Granite systems. The company has also announced the availability of Fluent Rapid CG 3, its most advanced tool for creating data-intensive CG graphics with automated database integration, and Fluent Rapid CG LT, a light version that can access RSS and Twitter feeds.



V3.5 enables any Broadcast Pix system to run the optional new Fluent Rapid CG software and connect cloud-based content and data directly to on-air graphics. Fluent Rapid CG LT lets the audience become part of the production by connecting to Twitter and other cloud-based data sources. RSS, clock, and weather feeds can flow directly into on-air graphics, and Tweets can flow directly to air or be pre-screened with a built-in management system.



V3.5 is a free upgrade for all Granite and Mica systems under warranty, and is available as a paid upgrade or with a warranty extension for systems that are out of warranty.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Broadcast Pix will be at stand 7.B21.



