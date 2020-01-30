Broadcast Pix Names Graham Sharp to Board Of Directors

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—Graham Sharp has been elected to the Broadcast Pix Board of Directors, following his engagement with the company in August 2019 as CEO.

Graham Sharp

Sharp has more than 30 years of executive management experience in the media technology and business development industries, the company said.

Having lived in Asia, Europe, Canada and the United States, Sharp has an extensive knowledge of international business and cultures. Before joining Broadcast Pix, Sharp was executive vice president and general manager of Avid’s video division and prior served as CMO and senior vice president of corporate development at Grass Valley.

“The Board is impressed with progress that Graham has made to revitalize the company and revamp its suite of product offerings,” said Chairman of the Board H. Kenneth Merritt Jr. “We look forward to working with him on his exciting plans for the coming year.”

Pointing to the company’s technology and flexible control interfaces, Sharp said Broadcast Pix “intend to empower the next generation of content producers—who are not necessarily broadcast trained—to deliver highly professional content using solutions that are easy to use and deploy at an affordable price point.”

