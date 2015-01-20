Broadcast Pix Makes Chuck Williamson Western Region Sales Manager

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced Chuck Williamson was named western region sales manager, effective Jan. 1. Williamson has been a senior sales engineer with the company since 2011, and will now handle sales for the Western United States and Western Canada.



An industry veteran with extensive freelance camera and editing experience, Williamson spent 12 years as the production manager for KRCR-TV in Redding, Calif. During his 10 years at Echolab, he managed its technical support team, tripled international sales as an international sales engineer, and eventually becoming a regional sales manager. After Echolab, he managed sales in Colorado for RIA before joining Broadcast Pix.



Williamson is based out of Colorado Springs, Colo.

