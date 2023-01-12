Broadcast Industry Luminary Rich Lunniss Has Died

HAMBURG, NJ—Rich Lunniss, a familiar figure, friend and mentor to so many in the industry, lost his long battle with cancer and kidney disease on Dec. 19, 2022.

Born in the UK, Rich launched his communications career with Marconi Communication Systems. Subsequently moving to the US, Rich joined New Jersey-based systems integrator, AF Associates as Vice President, Sales, and then became VP of its new Products Division successfully introducing a number of European broadcast manufacturers to the US market that later opened their own operations. Rich joined AVS Broadcast and then Tekniche, a UK manufacturer of interface equipment and standard converters.

He served as VP US at Tekniche, growing American operations into a multi-million-dollar entity that was acquired by Leitch where he remained until 2002. Rich took on the role of VP Broadcast Sales at Diversified Systems in 2003 and then joined Evertz in a senior sales role, responsible for key accounts. He continued at Evertz as a consultant for many years following his semi-retirement.

While his professional accomplishments were varied and numerous, Rich will best be remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence, and above all, his loyalty. A friend to all and a mentor to many, Rich is responsible for launching multiple careers (including this writer’s) and guiding many to success. He never uttered a negative word about competitors or adversaries, rather seeking the good in all he met.

An amateur boxer in his youth, he leveraged his physical strength with his positive attitude to battle cancer and kidney disease, a fight that lasted nearly two decades. Rich finally lost his battle on December 19th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, MaryAnn, two daughters, a son, their spouses, two grandchildren, and his extended family which includes many members of the industry.

Celebration of Life to honor Rich was held Jan. 7. Donations can be made to kidney.org (opens in new tab).