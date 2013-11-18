Bright House Networks Names Vice President and General Manager of News and Local Programming

ORLANDO, FLA. —Bright House Networks announced that Alan Mason has been named vice president and general manager of News and Local Programming starting Dec. 30, 2013. Mason will provide oversight and strategic guidance for Bright House Networks 24-hour local news channels—Bay News 9 and News 13—as well as Bright House Sports Networks, Local On Demand and InfoMas.



For more than a decade, Mason has been the vice president and general manager of Time Warner Cable’s 24-hour North Carolina news network, News 14 Carolina. News 14 Carolina-s four regional channels reach more than 1 million Time Warner Cable subscribers in the Charlotte, Raleigh/Greensboro, Wilmington and Greenville/New Bern television markets.



From 1997 to 2001, Mason consulted at television stations across North America as a news and marketing strategist with Audience Research and Development in Dallas. From 1990 to 1997, he was news director at WLOS-TV in Asheville, N.C.



A Clemson University graduate, Mason earned an MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.