Brazil’s Record Deploys Evertz.io To Enable Efficient Streaming TV, DTC Workflows

BURLINGTON, Canada, and SÃO PAULO, Brazil—Record, a free-to-air television network in Brazil, is poised to transform its digital content delivery with a strategic move into streaming linear TV and direct-to-consumer (DTC) content to drive its monetization goals.

Record is launching a state-of-the-art streaming solution to power its PlayPlus application to deliver superior video quality and seamless streaming driven by Evertz.io.

The Evertz.io cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) playout platform supports custom Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) streaming via HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology and a multichannel dashboard. The solution provides for live inputs, video and audio mixing, multilanguage captioning and branding and graphics. It integrates SCTE markers into content for seamless live-event transitions and offers a user-friendly interface that makes content import simple, Evertz said.

The new solution features a custom ABR HLS ladder for optimal video quality. Its centralized dashboard makes it possible to manage multiple channels. It also supports automated live-event transitions, the company said.

The design of Evertz.io allows for rapid deployment and scaling of additional channels, tailored to meet the needs of Record’s diverse audience, it said.

“Evertz.io's solution delivers significant operational advantages,” Record technical project manager Antônio Carlos Sobrinho said. “The multichannel dashboard enables efficient monitoring and management, while SCTE Taker Service enhances the viewer experience with automated transitions. Rapid development and deployment, meeting tight deadlines, further underscore evertz.io's capability to meet high standards.”

Record places a strategic focus on monetizing content and plans to use Evertz.io’s dynamic ad insertion, customized to network conditions and viewer preferences. Working with the solution has streamlined channel launches and management, said Evertz.

Record plans to roll out 21 more channels and to integrate evertz.io with an automation system to enable new channel management possibilities and advance its monetization goals, it said.

Media technology solutions provider and systems integrator CIS Group is assisting Record in this transformation. “As a key partner in this transformation, CIS Group is excited to be involved in Record’s transition to cloud-based playout technology. evertz.io’s scalable and efficient solution, combined with our industry expertise, ensures Record’s success in expanding its digital reach while maintaining top-tier operational control,” Felipe Andrade, vice president of sales at CIS Group, said.

More information is available on the company’s website.