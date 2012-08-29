Boxx TV to Show Meridian Tallis for Iris and Tally Control at IBC

Boxx TV will showcase its Meridian Tallis, an iris control and tally indicator accessory for wireless camera rigs. Camera paint systems are traditionally expensive and out of the reach of many productions. Boxx TV’s simple solution provides remote control for Iris and tally light only. The Meridian Tallis system works with any brand of broadcast camera that uses a standard 12-pin Hirose cable for its lens. The Meridian Tallis operates with zero delay and has been used numerous times alongside cabled cameras on multi-camera productions.



The product is small enough to mount on any camera and the control knob gives accurate high-resolution control to the iris. Since Meridian Tallis only controls the lens, there is no black level or red/blue gain control. Meridian Tallis offers a solution for many productions where just controlling the iris is sufficient. It also solves the tricky problem of providing iris control for a variety of different manufacturers’ cameras by tapping directly into the lens to adjust the aperture. It enables you to match the brightness of the video from a wireless camera with other cameras.



Stand: 11.G.40



