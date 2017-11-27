Boromy Ung Joins ChyronHego as Chief Product Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y.–Boromy Ung has been named ChyronHego’s new chief product officer and will be responsible for charting the roadmap for its products, the company announced earlier this month.

Boromy Ung

Ung, who will report to ChyronHego President and CEO Johan Apel, has more than 14 years of product management experience. Ung joins the company from Grass Valley where he most recently was VP of news with responsibility for the P&L of that company’s automation, graphics, asset management and editing solutions.

His other positions at Grass Valley included VP of product management for the Digital Media & Workflow and Monitoring & Control divisions; director of strategic marketing; market segment manager; and playout and product manager at Miranda Technologies prior to its acquisition by Grass Valley parent Belden.

Ung’s most recent experience at Grass Valley with responsibility for its news products will be particularly a valuable in his new role with ChyronHego, said Apel.

“Our vision of the CAMIO Universe as a comprehensive, software-based production ecosystem is taking hold in TV newsrooms everywhere, and momentum is continuing to build worldwide for our sports broadcast solutions, such as the Emmy Award-winning TRACAB," he said.