Bob Valinski Joins Orad as Sales Manager for Eastern U.S. and Canada

KFAR SABA, ISREAL—Orad announced the addition of a business development professional, Bob Valinski, to manage Orad sales initiatives for the Eastern United States and Canada. As part of Orad’s expanded presence in North America, Valinksi will be managing the sales and field marketing activities along the East Coast and Canada.



Valinski has spent his entire career in the broadcast industry, starting as a television news photographer and microwave truck operator working at various television stations in the Boston and Springfield, Mass., markets. He eventually became director of technical operations at WGGB-TV, where he managed the production and engineering departments, overseeing all studio and transmission operations.



Since 1997, Valinski has been on the equipment manufacturer side of the business, primarily involved in video servers, automation and file-based workflows at manufacturers such as Grass Valley, Crispin, ParkerVision, Omneon and Harmonic.