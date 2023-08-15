Blue Lucy To Focus On Ground-Cloud Hybrid Media Workflows At IBC 2023

LONDON—Blue Lucy, a cloud-based SaaS solutions developer, will focus on ground-cloud hybrid workflows during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The company’s BLAM is a media and business system integration platform designed to meet the complex production and distribution needs of the multiplatform era. It combines media management, workflow orchestration and operational task management in a single solution, the company said.

The Blue Lucy team will focus on dispelling the perception that entirely cloud-based models are the panacea for all media operators. They will demonstrate how media companies can get the best of both worlds by showing real-world operational workloads running in cloud-ground hybrid environments, the company said.

Blue Lucy will reveal how BLAM’s 450-plus microservices, also known as Blidgets, connect content production tools and business systems to provide harmonized and highly automated production and fulfilment operations. The Blue Lucy team will discuss operational problems or business opportunities that operators are trying to address and demonstrate how BLAM can deliver outcomes-focused solutions at any scale.

See Blue Lucy at IBC Stand 6.C29.