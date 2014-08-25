Blackmagic Design Joins Roster of Companies at Next|Video

PASADENA, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design is the most recent addition to a range of companies, including Canon, JVC, Vitec and B&H, that will be exhibiting at NewBay Media's upcoming Next|Video Conference + Expo.



Held October 1-3 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA., this immersive event is designed to help professionals better understand, evaluate and implement the technologies and business practices that will impact the future of video.



Showcasing new technologies and services alongside educational sessions at the Presentation Theater, the Next|Video Expo exhibit hall is structured to give attendees time and experience with companies advancing video production and distribution. A full list of participating companies, as well as event registration information, can be found at www.nextvideoexpo.com.



Providing valuable education and experience, Next|Video offers a multi-tier conference, Drone Videography field trip, keynote luncheon and a networking reception. To view the full schedule, visit the event site at www.nextvideoexpo.com.



For information on attending Next|Video, please contact Evan Hart, event manager, at ehart@nbmedia.com. To inquire about exhibiting, please contact Jackie Gospodinoff, sales director, at jgospodinoff@nbmedia.com.