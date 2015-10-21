Bitcentral Names Rosenthal VP of Global Sales & Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Ron Rosenthal has been appointed to the position of vice president of global sales and marketing with news production and distribution system provider Bitcentral. Rosenthal will report to CEO Fred Fourcher and work out of New York City. His responsibilities will include managing existing sales and account management efforts, building relationships and overseeing marketing efforts on a global scale.

Rosenthal joins Bitcentral after most recently worked at Imagine Communications. In his 30-year career he has worked in various production, operations and transmission management positions at companies like Cablevision Systems Corporation, USA Networks, ABC, and NBC.

Rosenthal will join the Bitcentral team officially on Monday, Oct. 26.