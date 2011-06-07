Bitcentral Looks Beyond the Sale



Bitcentral recently hired product implementation, training and customer support veteran Lee Roquet to serve as vice president of client services.



Bringing 15 years of experience to Bitcentral, one of Roquet’s first duties will involve post-sale activities with customers of the new Create newsroom workflow software. Roquet will report to Bitcentral CIO Gary Coats.



“As Bitcentral continues to expand its customer base, we will utilize Lee’s expertise and great rapport with customers to ensure that each continuing and new customer gets the one-to-one attention they expect,” Coats said in a press release.



Roquet recently held the same role at Marketron Broadcast Solutions. His customer care department was reportedly so valued there that he was featured in advertising spots as a spokesperson for an enterprise software company.



