Bitcentral FUEL Powers Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cowles Broadcasting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral’s FUEL online video platform is being used by Cowles Broadcasting for Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) on the NewsOn service. This is meant to expand Cowles distribution of local news content and to create monetization opportunities for stations with necessary ad cue points.

FUEL offers automation, encoding and distribution solutions, and has recently added support for server-side ad trigger technology. With ad triggers, applications or distribution platforms can include advertising cue points (SCTE-35), allowing ads to be inserted downstream by a third-party DAI vendor.

Cowles uses FUEL’s Linear on Demand (LOD) and Non-Stop Live (NSL) streaming solutions to create dynamic linear channels from a combination of VOD assets and live newscasts. FUEL automatically replaces Cowles’ on-air ads with digital ones.

“We’re delighted to be adding Cowles Broadcasting to our growing roster of local news providers,” said Ron Stitt, VP and General Manager at NewsON. “The ability to open up advertising opportunities is a critical factor in online distribution agreements today, and FUEL is providing the basis for new ad revenues no matter what device the viewer is using.”

Cowles Broadcasting channels are now available on NewsOn, the free, ad-funded streaming service available on connected TV platforms.