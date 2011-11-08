BitCentral Adds Software Executive



NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral announced it is has hired software expert Harvey Lindauer to be the company’s senior director of development. Lindauer will be responsible for all the software development operations of the company. He will report to Gary Coats, chief operating officer.



Lindauer joins Bitcentral from Audatex Inc., a San Diego, Calif., firm providing global automotive insurance claims services. There, Lindauer lead a team of more than 50 professionals, providing web-based and client server software products. Among his many achievements, he transformed the Audatex development organization to Agile/Scrum methods, greatly improving cycle time and product time to market.



Earlier in his career, Lindauer worked with several Silicon Valley companies, including TRW/ESL Inc. and ABB Energy Information Systems, managing software engineering teams, multi-million dollar projects and building an extensive skills base.



Lindauer will be based in Bitcentral’s corporate office in Newport Beach.



