Biamp Systems Hires Paul Waadevig as Product Manager

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Biamp Systems named Paul Waadevig as its new unified communications product manager. Waadevig will oversee the strategy, development, and promotion of the company’s conferencing products.



Waadevig comes to Biamp from Frost & Sullivan where he served as director of Information and Communication Technology Best Practices. In previous roles, including manager of Telecommunication Services, global program director of Conferencing and Collaboration, and senior consultant of Unified Communications, he provided strategic planning, consulting, and analysis to companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Polycom.



Waadevig received his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Boston College, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy from Portland State University. He is based at Biamp’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon and reports to Haffner.