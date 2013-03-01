BHV Broadcast Upgrades Video Ghost Power System for 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, BHV Broadcast will unveil its new, sleeker, V-lock mounting Video Ghost phantom power system. Developed as a low-cost, reliable replacement for batteries, the award-winning Video Ghost provides 65 watts of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using existing serial digital video coaxial cable.



BHV Broadcast is also introducing the Syntax Essence to the United States, an economical version of its award-winning Syntax SDI up/cross/down converter and displaying its rack-mount Proteus Multi-Format/Multi-Purpose Converter that does frame synchronizing, time-base correction, full video and audio level control and lip-sync correction.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. BHV Broadcast will be at booth N921.