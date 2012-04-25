Bexel Named Wohler's SoundField Dealer in Western U.S.



SAN FRANCISCO : Wohler Technologies announced that Bexel is now an official SoundField dealer in the western U.S. Under the new distribution agreement, Bexel is offering the full portfolio of SoundField audio products, including the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 audio upmixer and the acclaimed DSF-2 surround sound broadcast microphone system.



Already a distributor of Wohler's audio and video monitoring line, Bexel will offer its broadcast customers the ability to rent SoundField microphone and upmix gear for recording and processing needs. Bexel Professional Sales will provide SoundField systems for purchase for special events and live productions.



