Bexel Invests $250,000 to Add Leader Instruments Gear





BURBANK, CALIF.— Bexel announced a $250,000 commitment to Leader Instruments with the purchase of the company’s multi-format waveform monitors and rasterizers. The purchase is part of Bexel’s ongoing commitment with a major broadcaster to support sports-related and other television productions throughout the year. The gear will also be integrated in Bexel’s new flypacks.



Leader’s product line of test and measurement monitors provides a lineup covering all broadcast applications. Bexel’s purchase includes the LV 5330 and LV 5380 test monitors as well as the LV 5770. In addition, Bexel also purchased the LV 7330 rasterizer for its rental inventory.



The Leader Instruments LV 5330 is a compact and lightweight multi-SDI test monitor specifically designed for on-camera and portable applications. Picture, waveform, vector, audio and status screens can be displayed individually or in multi-screen representations. The instrument is also equipped with on-picture measurement functions, Cinelite and Cinezone, and helps facilitate measurements that are easily understood by technical and operations personnel alike.



The LV 5380 is a multi-SDI monitor equipped with a precision video signal waveform and vectorscope display via a high-fidelity TFT LCD. It offers an embedded audio signal display featuring Lissajous and level-meter configurations. Additional features include simultaneous display of two SDI signals, screen capture to USB memory and on-picture gamut error monitoring.



The LV 5770 is a full-featured waveform monitor that comes with an abundance of options. Its multi-monitor simultaneously monitors two 3G/HD/SD-SDI sources and displays picture, waveform, vector, 5-Bar, Cinelite and status individually or in various screen combinations.



Bexel also purchased a Leader Instruments LV 7330 rasterizer for use on new daytime talk shows this fall. The LV 7330 is a lightweight SDI rasterizer. When connected to an external XGA or WXGA monitor, the LV 7330 can display the picture of an HD-SDI or SD-SDI signal in addition to video signal waveforms, vectors, audio data and data analyses of the signal.



