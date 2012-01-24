Bexel Appoints Matt Danilowicz as President



BURBANK, CALIF.: Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has appointed Matt Danilowicz to the position of president. In his new role, Danilowicz will be responsible for all operational aspects of Bexel. He will report to Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer for The Vitec Group Services Division.



With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Danilowiczhas led several companies in the development of such key technological innovations as newsroom computing, non-linear editing, video server implementation and on-air production automation.



“Matt's background in business and broadcast makes him an ideal fit for the company, and I am very pleased to have an executive of his caliber bring his skills and energy to the Bexel team,” says Gepner. “I believe his leadership will have a powerful and positive influence and help Bexel further secure its position as the premier equipment rental and engineering solutions provider in the U.S. broadcast marketplace.”



Prior to joining Bexel, Danilowicz served as managing director for Clear-Com. Danilowicz holds a patent for the first computer disk-based video server to play commercials to air, developed during his tenure as general manager for a start-up company in the Dynatech/Utah Scientific broadcast portfolio. He was a leading pioneer of newsroom workflow automation, traveling to most of the leading networks and television stations in the country, where he analyzed operational improvements and formats and creating organizational change practices. Danilowicz’s push for innovation at Clear-Com helped the company earn an Emmy Award in 2010.



Prior to his position at Clear-Com, Danilowicz served as general manager for Pinnacle Systems’ broadcast division, vice president of business development for Thomson/Grass Valley, CEO of iNews and vice president of broadcast for Avid Technology. In 2001 he was recognized by “Broadcasting & Cable”magazine as television’s “News Technology Guru.”

