Belden’s Telecast Fiber Signs Bexel as Distributor

ST. LOUIS, MO.: Belden said that its Telecast Fiber Systems brand signed a distribution agreement with Bexel. As a platinum-level distributor, Bexel will promote, sell and provide technical support for the full range of Telecast Fiber Systems’ fiber-optic solutions for broadcast production.



Bexel is the latest company to join Telecast Fiber Systems’ channel partner program. The program was designed to give customers more access to sales resources through distributor partnerships.



In addition, Bexel will provide a field inventory of high-run products to enable Telecast to meet expedited delivery times. Bexel will represent Telecast broadcast audio and video fiber-optic transport solutions, including its full line of CopperHead camera-mounted transceivers, Teleport and TeleThon multiplexers, Python video distribution systems, Adder II audio multiplexers, Viper portable modular transport systems, Rattler mini HD/SDI links, TR6442i CommLink Fiber Optic Intercom Link and the SHED/HDX SMPTE hybrid elimination device.