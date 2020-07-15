BeckTV Taps Brock Raum for Project Engineering Team

AUSTIN, Texas—Brock Raum joins systems integrator BeckTV as a project engineer, following his time at University of Notre Dame, where he served as director of live production and broadcast technology for the school’s athletics department. The company said his experience helps bridge the gap between broadcast operations and engineering.

“Brock has carved out an illustrious directing career within the sports production realm while simultaneously earning an excellent reputation as a sports engineering professional,” said Brendan Cline, senior engineer and director of engineering. "His comprehensive skill set includes an in-depth knowledge and understanding of live control room operations, production equipment and broadcast system integration.”

Raum was previously supervising producer for Notre Dame Athletics, where he oversaw live broadcast productions as well as the university’s launch of the ACC Network. Prior to joining Notre Dame, Raum served as lead producer for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he created and maintained broadcast workflows and technical systems for the team’s live productions.

Raum is part of the board of directors for the Sports Creative Community and co-hosts Creativ (on iTunes and Spotify), a podcast focusing on the sports production industry. He holds a journalism degree with a concentration in broadcast production from the University of Nebraska, and a minor in business administration.