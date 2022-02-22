BeckTV, Ross Video Design, Implement Design For New Nerd Street Gamers HQ, Gaming Studios

Nerd Street Gamers are using a new broadcast-quality control room as part of a new multimedia system from BeckTV and Ross Video.

AUSTIN, Texas—Systems integrator BeckTV and Ross Video have collaborated on the design and implementation of broadcast-quality multimedia systems at Localhost at The Block in Philadelphia, a new esports campus owned by Nerd Street Gamers.

The installation, one of the first of its kind in the United States, is on a 40,000-square-foot campus, known as The Block, which serves as the new corporate headquarters of Nerd Street Gamers and is home to global broadcast studios, a Localhost gaming and an esports facility for the hosting community and scholastic, amateur and pro-level tournaments streamed worldwide. A bank of 150 top-of-the-line gaming stations that locals can rent to compete against others in the facility or online is also available, Ross Video said.

"We've provided Nerd Street Gamers with a highly reliable, broadcast-centric system," said BeckTV's Matt Weiss, vice president of business development, who helped design and implement the project. "Now that the system is based on broadcast-quality equipment, it provides the best possible experience for viewers and players."

The design includes:

34-foot-by-5-foot LED ribbon package designed and installed by Greg Gerner Inc.

Ross Carbonite Ultra production switchers driven by touchscreens running Ross DashBoard rather than traditional hardware panels

Ross 96 x 96 Ultrix 3G router/AV processor with built-in multiviewers

Panasonic 4K Professional PTZ cameras and a Panasonic wireless camera

Six-channel Ross Mira replay system with four recording channels and two playouts

Three-channel Ross XPression CG and graphics system

RTS OMS Digital Party Line with Roameo Wireless beltpacks

Epiphan Pearl Nano all-in-one video production system - streamer and recorder for sending live RSS streams to Twitch, YouTube and Facebook

Beck TV and Ross Video designed the system and Ross provided expertise in esports implementations, equipment recommendations, APIs and most of the equipment.

“We are thrilled to have built a world-class, state-of-the-art broadcast facility designed for esports events here in Philadelphia," said Todd Berman, vice president of media at Nerd Street Gamers. "With the use of our control room, studio and caster area at Localhost at The Block [we can] elevate [the] in-person experience and [take] online tournaments to the next level. We are grateful that BeckTV and Ross Video partnered with us to develop a toolset to create the highest quality content for the community."