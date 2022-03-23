BBC’s Antiques Roadshow UK Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus

LONDON—The BBC has announced that it is launching the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow UK channel on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming service.

The move illustrates some of the opportunities that connected TVs are offering international broadcasters in the U.S.

The launch makes the show, which is now in its 44th season, available to viewers in the U.S., where the Antiques Roadshow UK channel joins over 200 premium channels already available on Samsung TV Plus in U.S. on the millions of Samsung Smart TVs, galaxy devices and on the web.

Samsung TV Plus also offers other BBC channels and other brands like “Tastemade,” “This Old House,” and “Tiny House Nation" in the U.S.