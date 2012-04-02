Barco creates state of the art studio for Shandong

Barco, the Belgian headquartered visualization vendor, has announced that its video wall was chosen to upgrade the Shandong broadcast and TV station in China. The new studio, which went live early this year, provides support for live Morning and Evening News telecasts.

The stage display system upgrade project is part of the recent overhaul of Shandong broadcast and television stations' news studio. The new 150m squared news studio is designed for live news telecasting and can support talk shows with up to three people on screen. To meet the specific demands of the client, Barco has implemented its state-of-the-art backdrop solution — the OVL-708 4X2 LED-lit projection system with 3ME Encore Processor. This has a liquid cooling system, and auto-calibration technology that provides brightness and color stability over time and across the entire display.

According to the Director of Shandong broadcast and television stations technical center Tang Xinmin, Barco was chosen for its expertise in key elements such as brightness, color vibrancy, contrast uniformity and minimized bezel technologies.

“The overhaul has now converted our Shandong news studio into a state-of-the-art facility in China — providing viewers with a captivating visual experience,” said Xinmin.