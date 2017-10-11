Avid Part of Team Effort for 2017 Invictus Games

BURLINGTON, MASS.—When the athletes that made up the 2017 Invictus Games—wounded, ill and injured armed services personnel and veterans—descended on Toronto, Dome Productions relied went with Avid tools and workflows to create and deliver the content for global broadcasters.

Dome Productions was the host broadcaster for this year’s games and was required to produce and deliver a 48-minute highlight show after each day of competition. They utilized a workflow that was powered by the Avid MediaCentral platform. The workflow also consisted of the Avid Nexis software-defined storage platform to help streamline the collaboration of nine editing systems.

Dome Productions also implemented Avid’s MediaCentral | Production Management system for asset management and the Avid Media Composer nonlinear editing system.

The 2017 Invictus Games featured more than 550 athletes from 17 nations participate in adapted sport competitions.