Avid Names Paula Boggs to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid has announced that Paula Boggs has been appointed to its board of directors. Boggs is a former executive of Starbucks Coffee Company, leading the global law department for 10 years. Prior to that position she served as vice president of legal for products, operations and information technology, and senior deputy general counsel at Dell, as well as a partner at the Preston Gates & Ellis law firm.

Paula Boggs

Since 2013, Boggs has been a member of the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities and was previously on the White House Council for Community Solutions. Boggs also served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

“Avid welcomes Paula as our newest board member and appreciates her willingness to serve,” said Louis Hernandez Jr., Avid chairman, president and CEO. “Paula’s extensive corporate leadership experience, combined with her artistic and musical background, will give the company a unique perspective and help guide us during our ongoing transformation as we continue to deliver Avid Everywhere.”