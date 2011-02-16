Avid Media Composer Now Supports AJA Io Express



AJA Video Systems, a developer of professional video interface and conversion solutions has announced support for Io Express inAvid Media Composer 5.5 and Avid NewsCutter 9.5. AJA Io Express is a portable, video I/O version of AJA’s popular Io, offering high quality HD/SD capture, monitoring and output in Avid Media Composer 5.5.



“Media Composer customers have asked Avid to offer more choice, openness and flexibility. We're now adding support for the AJA Io Express in version 5.5. The Io Express is an excellent device from a great partner of Avid, and we’re thrilled to deliver compatibility that our customers have asked us for,” said Paul Foeckler, Vice President, Creative Professionals, Avid Technology.



“Avid Media Composer offers video editors openness and flexibility in their workflows which is very much in line with AJA’s approach to developing video solutions. AJA has had a long standing relationship with Avid. Our KONA cards are supported on the Avid DS, and with this new support of Io Express in Avid Media Composer, we’re providing a cost-effective way for Avid customers to access the quality, reliability and performance that AJA products are known for,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.



AJA Io Express with Avid Media Composer 5.5 is being showcased at the AJA stand at the Broadcast Video Expo (D20) in London, February 15-17.



Key Features of Avid Media Composer 5.5 workflow with AJA Io Express:



• HD/SD-SDI input/output

• HDMI v1.3a input/output with Deep Color support at 30 bits per pixel

• HD/SD Component video output

• 10-bit HD to SD hardware downconvert

• RS422 support, 2-channel RCA audio output

• ExpressCard-34 and PCIe interfaces available for laptop or desktop use

• Small, portable design including standard 4-pin XLR power connector

• Media Composer 5.5 supports a variety of industry standard SD and HD formats, frame rates and resolutions including Avid DNxHD



AJA Io Express is available priced at $995 through AJA's worldwide network of resellers. More information about AJA Io Express, and a complete list of features is available online.



