AV SYS Added to Wheatstone’s Network of Reps

NEW BERN, N.C.—While it might not take up a spot in agora as it would in ancient times, Wheatstone will be offering its products in Greece after announcing that it has added AV SYS as a new representative.

AV SYS is based in Athens, Greece, and provides integrated systems in IP transport, head-end compression and 4K software technology. Among the products that it will be offering customers is the WheatNet-IP system, an AES67 compatible IP audio network for audio mixing, routing and control into a single studio environment. Additional products include Wheatstone mixing desks and consoles that work with the WheatNet-IP network.

Effective immediately, AVS SYS will represent Wheatstone’s product line of IP based products and systems in Greece and Cyprus.